Child Hospitalized After Falling From Third Floor of Miami Apartment

A child was hospitalized after falling from the top floor of an apartment building Sunday afternoon in Miami.

The 7-year-old fell out of the window from the third floor of the building, located in the 1900 block of River Drive, City of Miami police said.

Neighbors said they heard a loud noise. When they went outside to check, they saw the child's mother on top of the young girl, crying.

It's unclear how the child fell from the window, but neighbors say she fell on the grass.

The child was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Fire officials say she was alert.