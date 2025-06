A child was taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon after they nearly drowned in Fort Lauderdale, officials said.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the incident happened at 6001 NW 6th Way.

Fire Rescue said bystanders in the area performed CPR on the child and they were awake and breathing as crews took them to Broward Health Medical Center.