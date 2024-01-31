Child hospitalized after possible dog bite in southwest Miami-Dade

A child was rushed to the hospital after a possible dog bite in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday.

The incident happened in the 24400 block of Southwest 182nd Avenue.

Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to a medical call possibly involving a dog bite.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed a child was taken from the scene to a local hospital.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Officials with MIami-Dade Animal Services confirmed they responded to the scene.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.