Child hospitalized after possible dog bite in southwest Miami-Dade

A child was rushed to the hospital after a possible dog bite in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday.
The incident happened in the 24400 block of Southwest 182nd Avenue.
Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to a medical call possibly involving a dog bite.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed a child was taken from the scene to a local hospital.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
Officials with MIami-Dade Animal Services confirmed they responded to the scene.
No other information was immediately known.
Check back with NBC6 for updates.