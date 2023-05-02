Child in Critical Condition After Nearly Drowning in Sunrise Pool

A one-year-old was in critical condition after they nearly drowned in a pool at a home in Sunrise, police said.

Officers responded to the home at Northwest 31st Court and 106th Avenue, where the child was found inside the pool. It's unclear how long the child was in the water.

Officers gave the child CPR and transported them to Coral Springs Medical Center, where they were in critical condition.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed several police cars outside the home.

The child's identity was not released.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.