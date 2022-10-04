Child in Custody After Bringing Gun to NW Miami-Dade School

It was a scary moment for some students at a northwest Miami-Dade school on Monday when a child brought a gun to campus, Miami-Dade Police said.

Police arrived at the Eugenia B. Thomas K-8 Center, located 5950 Northwest 114th Avenue, around 11 a.m. Monday and placed the school on lockdown while searching the campus.

"My teacher took us to the bathroom and told us to hide,” one student said. “People were crying and one kid said it was the end of the world.”

Miami-Dade County Public Schools said the student was discovered with a weapon, with a source within the department later confirming it was a gun. The student is facing criminal charges, but police added no threats were made.

“We didn’t like the lack of communication," one parent said, with another parent adding it took place three and a half hours to notify parents.

“Those three hours for us were key," the mother said. "Because if something were to have really happened inside the school , you can’t take three hours to let me know my daughter is alive.”

Officials from the school and the Miami-Dade County Public School district have not released comment on the reason for the delay in notification.