Child injured during parking lot shooting in Lauderhill was innocent bystander: Police

Chopper 6 was overhead as the child was wheeled into the Trauma Center of Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.

A child was taken to a hospital after police say he was caught up in gunfire at a parking lot in Lauderhill on Memorial Day.

The shooting reportedly stemmed from an altercation in the parking lot located at 1531 North SR 7, according to Lauderhill Police.

Officers told NBC6 that the child was an innocent bystander and that his gunshot wound injury was not life-threatening.

A witness told NBC6 the altercation allegedly began over a parking spot. Police have not confirmed this information.

Chopper 6 was overhead as the child was wheeled into the Trauma Center of Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, appearing alert and relatively calm.

It's unclear if anyone was taken into custody in connection to a shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

