Child Killed by Own Mother in North Miami Beach Apartment: Police

Police in North Miami Beach are investigating an early morning homicide Tuesday in North Miami Beach that ended with a young child killed and their mother in custody.

North Miami Beach Police said the incident took place at an apartment in the 1000 block of Northeast 163rd Street.

@myNMBPolice is currently investigating a homicide which occurred at 1051 NE 163 St. The victim is a young child and the suspect (mother) is in custody. The scene is still active. No PIO will be responding. Follow this account for updates. @CBSMiami @wsvn @WPLGLocal10 @nbc6 — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) December 27, 2022

Police did not release details on the incident or the identity of the victim, but reports said the 3-year-old girl was stabbed to death by her mother.

The mother was taken into custody, according to police, and is considered a suspect.

