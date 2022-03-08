Child Killed, Several Hurt in U.S. 27 Crash Involving Car, Tractor-Trailer

One child died, and six other children and two adults were injured in a crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer in South Florida Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on U.S. 27 northbound near the 47.7 mile marker, near the Broward/Palm Beach County line, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

All nine patients were taken to local hospitals, with three of the children in critical condition, officials said. One of the children, a boy, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Officials did not release his age or identity.

Six of the children were under the age of 16, officials said.

#BSFR is currently operating on the scene of a vehicle accident involving a mini van and tractor trailer located at MM47.7 on US27 Northbound. Six patients transported in serious and critical conditions 2 adults and 7 pediatrics. US27 is closed in both directions at this time. pic.twitter.com/ViWA47wevG — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) March 8, 2022

The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn't hospitalized.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.