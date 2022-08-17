Child Killed in Crash That Closed NB Lanes of Florida's Turnpike in Davie

An early morning crash on a major roadway in Broward County killed a young child and has police searching for one of the drivers involved.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports the crash took place just before 12:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Griffin Road. FHP said a Volkswagen Passat was stopped in the roadway when a Mercedes-Benz SUV struck it after being unable to maneuver around.

The driver of the Passat, a 37-year-old woman from Plantation, and a male passenger were taken to Broward Health Medical Center with incapacitating injuries. The female child in the car, who was not identified, died at the scene.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz reportedly fled the scene with an infant. He's described as a black male between 20 and 25 years of age and 5'5" tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FHP.