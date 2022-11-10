Child Fatally Shot at NE Miami-Dade Home: Police

A child died after he was shot in the torso at a home in northeast Miami-Dade, police said.

Miami-Dade Police responded after 5 p.m. in the 600 block of Ives Dairy Road, where they found the 10-year-old child with a gunshot to the upper body.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died, police said.

A preliminary investigation found another child in the house may have shot the 10-year-old, but police now say how he got shot is under investigation.

Five siblings were at the house together but no adults were home at the time of the shooting, police said.

It's unclear who the gun belonged to and whether it was secured prior to the shooting.

Officials have not released the child's identity.

