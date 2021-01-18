Child Killed in Weekend Shooting After Birthday Party in Miami

A memorial of balloons, candles and flowers now marks where a six-year-old girl was shot this weekend as she left a friend’s birthday party in Miami.

Paramedics rushed Chassidy Saunders to Ryder Trauma Center, where she died. Two adults were also injured and are recovering at the hospital.

”When I came outside, I seen the little girl on the floor. The lady was holding her trying to comfort her. She was scared and you could hear the little girl crying,” said one neighbor who heard the gunshots.

Miami Police say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Saturday, but so far no arrests have been made.

Neighbors say it was a chaotic scene with children and their families were leaving a two-year-old’s birthday party when the shooting started. They tell NBC 6 they heard as many as 20 gunshots, adding that it sounded like more than one gun was used.

”I cried, it was sad. She’s a baby, an innocent baby. She didn’t do anything to anybody,” said James Sweet, who lives down the street from the scene.

The family is asking for privacy at this time.

The community is hosting a second vigil in Chassidy’s memory Monday along Northwest 6th Place at 5 p.m.

Police are investigating the crime. Anyone with information that can help them make an arrest call is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).