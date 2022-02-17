Mother Finds Child Left Behind in Locked Plantation Daycare Center

Several agencies are investigating after a mother went to pick up her child from a Plantation daycare only to find that the toddler was alone, locked inside of the building and left behind.

Plantation police officers responded before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to the KinderCare Learning Center, located at 10790 West Sunrise Boulevard. The child's mother went to the daycare to pick up her 2-year-old daughter only to find out the building was locked and the lights off.

The woman called 911 as she saw her child through the front door window in a pitch-black room, realizing she was locked inside. She filmed the toddler with her cellphone from the outside of the building as she talked to an operator.

"This poor kid," the woman is heard saying in the video while sobbing. "I'm coming, OK?"

The Plantation Fire Department was able to pry the building's doors open to let the child out, according to an incident report. The girl was checked out by paramedics and did not need any medical treatment.

KinderCare closes for the day at 6 p.m. but usually stays open for parents who regularly pick up their children late.

The assistant director of the daycare came to the location after the incident and told police she and another teacher were the last two employees on the premises. Both left at around 6:20 p.m. and the mother arrived around eight minutes later to pick up her child, the incident report said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The mother told police she did not receive a call from the daycare to pick up her kid.

KinderCare issued a statement saying while they were thankful the child was quickly found, the incident should have never happened.

"We take all concerns about children’s safety seriously and follow a specific protocol anytime an issue is raised. Part of that protocol includes notifying our agency partners, like state licensing and Child Protective Services, as we did in this case," the statement read in part. "We also placed the staff members involved on administrative leave while we, and our agency partners, look into the concern further."

The child's aunt, Samantha Scaramellino, posted about the incident on Facebook and said the mother called her after she discovered the building was closed and asked her if she had picked up the child.

"After a call to the police I told her to walk around the building banging on all the windows and after a while, in the pitch black room she sees her face emerge," Sacamellino wrote.

The Broward Sheriff's Office Child Protection Services and Plantation Police are investigating the incident.