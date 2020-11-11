Sunrise

Child on Bike Struck by Car in Sunrise Neighborhood

A car stuck a child on a bicycle Wednesday afternoon in a Sunrise neighborhood.

It happened at around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Silver Palm Boulevard and NW 12 Street.

The child was taken to Broward General Hospital with serious injuries, according to Sunrise Police. Their name and age weren't released.

Police talked to two people at the scene, but it's unclear if they were the driver or witnesses. The car involved appeared to have stayed on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

