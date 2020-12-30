Florida

Child Porn Suspect Had Hidden Bunker on Florida Property: Police

Marty Bass is suspected of manufacturing child pornography after authorities received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

A hidden underground bunker was discovered on the property of a Florida child pornography suspect, authorities said Tuesday.

Suspect Marty Scott Bass, 57, came to the door with a shotgun as officers tried to serve a search warrant. It took multiple commands from a SWAT team before Bass put the weapon down, according to a news release issued by the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

Bass is suspected of manufacturing child pornography after authorities received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators found more than 100 pornographic images on his cellphone, some of which they say were produced by Bass of children 8 to 10 years old.

While conducting the search, they discovered a secret bunker underneath a shed. The entrance to the hole was hidden underneath a bench.

Bass was arrested Dec. 16, but the sheriff's office didn't make details of the case public until Tuesday. Bass is being held at the Walton County jail. His bond is set at $ 1 million. Jail records don't list a lawyer for Bass.

