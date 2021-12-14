Child Found Wandering Near Seminole Hard Rock Reunited With Family

A child who was found wandering alone near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood Tuesday morning has been reunited with family, police said.
Officers found the child near the 5400 block of S. State Road 7. Police did not release any information on the child's identity or condition.
Police said the child lived around the block from where the child was found.
