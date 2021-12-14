Broward County

Child Found Wandering Near Seminole Hard Rock Reunited With Family

Police have not released any information on the child's identity or condition

By NBC 6

Getty Images

A child who was found wandering alone near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood Tuesday morning has been reunited with family, police said.

Officers found the child near the 5400 block of S. State Road 7. Police did not release any information on the child's identity or condition.

Police said the child lived around the block from where the child was found.

This article tagged under:

Broward Countyhard rock casinowandering child
