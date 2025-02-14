Child rushed to hospital after he's found unconscious in pool in Lauderhill

A child was rushed to the hospital after he was found unconscious in a pool in Lauderhill on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at a community pool in the 2300 block of Northwest 56th Avenue.

Lauderhill Police said officers responded around 2:30 p.m. and found the juvenile male, who witnesses said was drowning in the pool.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue officials said they were told bystanders pulled the child out of the pool.

The boy, who's between 10 and 11, was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition. He was unconscious but breathing, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

