Child saved from drowning in a pool by good samaritan in South Florida

A video shared by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue shows the moment a child almost drowned after slipping and going head first into a pool.

The kid who was playing with his cousin around the pool, tried to get on top of an inflatable bed on the pool but ended up falling into the water.

The child was drowning as his cousin tried to help him, but he did not know how to swim.

A man jumped into action as he heard the screams for help and found the child flailing around in the pool.

The good samaritan was able to rescue the child from the pool.

The man told the child: "You are very strong and I'm so proud of you," as the two reunited the next day.

The boy is expected to make a full recovery.