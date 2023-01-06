Child Seriously Injured While Playing With Fireworks in North Miami Beach

A child was seriously injured while playing with fireworks in North Miami Beach Friday morning, officials said.

The incident happened near the 17000 block of Northeast 20th Avenue.

North Miami Beach Police officials said the child suffered a serious hand injury while playing with an unknown firework.

The child was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. He was expected to survive.

Family members said the child injured is a 10-year-old boy. His grandfather said he didn't know how the boy got a hold of the fireworks, but the next thing he knew he heard something explode and saw the boy badly injured.

"His fingers looked like they were gone," the grandfather said in Spanish. "He started crying and that’s when I called 911."

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.