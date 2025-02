A child was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Lauderdale Lakes Wednesday morning, deputies said.

The Broward Sheriff's Office and fire rescue responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 30th and 39th Street.

According to BSO, the child was riding their bike to school when they was struck by the car.

Once at the scene, the child was checked and did not suffer any major injuries.

The driver, deputies said, left the scene after striking the child.

Anyone with information is urged to call BSO.