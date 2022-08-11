Child Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Oakland Park

Deputies are searching for a driver who fled the scene after hitting a child Thursday in Oakland Park.

The crash happened at around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Northwest 43rd Street and 5th Avenue.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Deputies did not provide further details.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.