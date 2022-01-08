Child Survives Fall Off 7th Floor Window in North Miami

An eight-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after falling off the seventh floor window of a building in North Miami, according to police.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Northeast 123rd Street and 14th Avenue Saturday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The young boy survived the fall but was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital with what North Miami police called "bad injuries." The injuries seem to be non-life threatening, police said. CT scans are still pending.

Police did not say how the fall happened or whether his parents were with him at the time.

"It's a tragedy. It's a tragedy when this happens," neighbor Jeffrey Rivers said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.