A young toodler is in the hospital after they were found in a pool Friday morning in Plantation.

Chopper 6 was over the scene near the 9300 block of Northwest 18th Place, where crews found the 13-month old child in the pool just before 9:30 a.m.

The child was taken to Plantation General Hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

Officials have not released the identity of the child at this time.