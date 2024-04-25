Child who fell into Homestead canal hospitalized in critical condition

A child who fell into a canal in Homestead was rushed to the hospital Thursday.

Homestead Police officials said the child reportedly fell into the canal in the area of Southeast 28th Avenue and Canal Drive.

Officers and fire rescue responded, and the child was taken to Homestead Hospital before being airlifted to Jackson South in critical condition.

Police haven't released the child's age or identity or any other details.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The incident remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.