Homestead

Child who fell into Homestead canal hospitalized in critical condition

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A child who fell into a canal in Homestead was rushed to the hospital Thursday.

Homestead Police officials said the child reportedly fell into the canal in the area of Southeast 28th Avenue and Canal Drive.

Officers and fire rescue responded, and the child was taken to Homestead Hospital before being airlifted to Jackson South in critical condition.

Police haven't released the child's age or identity or any other details.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The incident remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Homestead
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us