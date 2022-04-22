Child, Woman Hospitalized After Car Crashes Into Home in SW Miami-Dade

A boy and a woman were hospitalized after a car came crashing into a home in southwest Miami-Dade Friday afternoon, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Officials said the incident happened just before 4 p.m. at a home in the area of Southwest 168th Terrace and Southwest 115th Avenue.

When rescue crews arrived, they found the car halfway inside the home, with a person trapped inside the car.

The 11-year-old boy, who has autism, was sitting on a couch just on the other side of the wall when the car came crashing in, family members said.

"I think it’s a miracle that my child is here with me, I really do," said Idy Perez, the child's mother.

Perez was on her way home at the time of the crash.

“I went inside to look at my boy, because I had to see my boy, and I went in there and he just had all this blood and I just started crying," she said.

The frightening chain of events started across the street — a 61-year-old woman was unloading groceries from her car when the car started rolling toward her own house, family members said.

"She backed up, hit her car, tried to jump into the car to put it into park, but ended up hitting drive and accelerated and went straight through into my uncle's truck, through the fence, and into the home," said Emmanuel Llanos, the child's uncle.

The child and the woman were taken to the hospital. Perez said her son was calm and sustained a few scratches around his nose.

Officials did not release the conditions of the child and woman.