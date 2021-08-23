Children Among Multiple Injured in Domestic Dispute in West Little River

Multiple people were wounded Monday after a fatal stabbing at a home in West Little River.

The incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of NW 99th Street in NW Miami-Dade.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Children were among the three victims injured in the inciden. One victim is dead, but police have not released any additional information as to whether the victim was a minor or an adult. The other two victims were transported to a nearby hospital.

Police responded to calls of a stabbing that were called into 911. Once they arrived, officers found multiple victims with stab wounds.

They also encountered a woman who they consider their suspect as she was coming outside of the home. Officers apprehended the suspect without incident, but she was also transported to the hospital.

Police have not yet specified the relationship between the suspect and the victims or the relationship between the victims themselves.

This is a developing story. Please check back on the NBC 6 app for updates.