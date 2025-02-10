‘My family's gone': Kids and grandma killed in tragic Miami Gardens crash identified

Family members have identified the children and grandmother who were killed in a violent crash in Miami Gardens over the weekend.

Five children and three adults were riding in a white Nissan Altima when they were involved in a crash at Northwest 170th Street and 37th Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.

On Monday, the children who were killed were identified as siblings by their aunt, and the adult killed was identified as their grandmother, Rosa Jones, who was in her 50s.

Among the children killed were Kamari Green, who was celebrating his 10th birthday, 9-year-old Azariah McCall, and 11-year-old Arianna Johnson, aunt Susie Williams said.

Their other sibling, 13-year-old Kamarya Graham, was severely injured and left brain dead, their aunt said.

"Everybody is sad, we're sad," Williams said. "They was wonderful kids…I'm really gonna miss them, I'm gonna miss my babies."

Photo of the family killed in a crash in Miami Gardens

The kids' mother remained in critical condition while her partner was also hospitalized. A 7-year-old boy who is a family friend was also in the car and was hospitalized in stable condition.

"My daughter, she was close to all the kids, when she found out she broke down, she cried," family friend Maria Klauke said.

Surveillance video showed a black Kia Sorrento rear-ending the Altima, which then crashed into a silver Cadillac Escalade.

Cellphone video from a good Samaritan showed several people trying to get the victims out of the Altima after the crash.

Miami Gardens Police said that the driver of the Sorento, 25-year-old Antonio Wilcox Jr., was at fault and was driving at a high rate of speed while under the influence of alcohol.

An off-duty Opa-locka officer witnessed the crash and detained Wilcox, who was charged with five counts of vehicular homicide, officials said.

"We can definitely confirm that speed was a factor and alcohol was also a factor," Miami Gardens Police spokesperson Emmanuel Jeanty said.

Williams said the family was going to the movies when the crash happened. She said she's still trying to process the loss.

"At the end of the day, I just want them to get him, and do what they got to do. My family's gone so they can't replace them back," she said. "So at the end of the day I need y'all prayers."