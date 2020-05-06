Children at Miami Homeless Shelter Create Music Video Reminding Everyone to Wash their Hands

A Miami homeless shelter has created a music video reminding the public how to stay safe and healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.

The video, titled “Wash Your Hands!”, was created by Lotus House Women’s Shelter and performed by the shelter’s children.

It aims to raise money for Lotus’ COVID-19 relief fund, which provides food and supplies for the nearly 500 homeless women and children who are housed in the shelter.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is hitting our homeless population particularly hard. These are the most vulnerable members of our society, particularly women, youth and children, which is why our mission at Lotus House is particularly important right now,” said Lotus House founder and President Constance Collins.

To find out how to support Lotus House’s COVID-19 relief fund, you can visit the shelter’s website.