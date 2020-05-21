coronavirus testing

Children Can Now Be Tested for COVID-19 at C.B. Smith Park Drive-Thru Testing Site

Getty

The coronavirus testing site at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines has expanded its criteria to include children.

Now, children of all ages who are symptomatic or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 are allowed to get tested.

Anyone 18 years and older, first responders and healthcare workers can all be tested regardless of symptoms.

As of June 9th, criteria will further expand to include all children regardless of exposure or symptoms.

CVS Health 3 hours ago

CVS Opens 37 Additional Drive-Thru Test Sites Across Florida

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Miami-Dade Schools Working on Plan for Fall Reopening, No Decision Yet on Summer Camps

Appointments for children will be available Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Parents must register each child separately, and only one child per car will be tested to help provide a positive experience for the child.

Parents who wish to test more than one child would need to make separate appointments for each child. Parents can also get tested during their child’s appointment, as long as they register in advance.

To register, call 954-276-4680 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus testingcoronavirusPembroke Pinescb smith park
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us