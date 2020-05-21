Children Can Now Be Tested for COVID-19 at C.B. Smith Park Drive-Thru Testing Site

The coronavirus testing site at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines has expanded its criteria to include children.

Now, children of all ages who are symptomatic or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 are allowed to get tested.

Anyone 18 years and older, first responders and healthcare workers can all be tested regardless of symptoms.

As of June 9th, criteria will further expand to include all children regardless of exposure or symptoms.

Appointments for children will be available Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Parents must register each child separately, and only one child per car will be tested to help provide a positive experience for the child.

Parents who wish to test more than one child would need to make separate appointments for each child. Parents can also get tested during their child’s appointment, as long as they register in advance.

To register, call 954-276-4680 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.