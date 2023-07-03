Children die after they were found unresponsive in Hollywood pool: Police

Two children who were found unresponsive in a backyard pool at a Hollywood home Friday have died, police said.

Hollywood Police confirmed their deaths Monday. Their identities or ages weren't released.

Officers responded to the 6400 block of Meade Street Friday morning. Paramedics transported the kids to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

Surveillance videos from a Ring camera across the street showed fire rescue crews rushing to get both stretchers into ambulances and the children to the hospital.

Claudia Oyuela was like many of her neighbors who woke up to police up and down their street.

“It's a big surprise, it hit me, I feel in shock,” Oyuela said. “It’s very sad. We were wondering what happened because this neighborhood is very calm."

