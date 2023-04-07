Miami-Dade

Children Hospitalized After Being Rescued From NW Miami-Dade Canal

By NBC6

Two children were hospitalized Friday after they were rescued from a canal in northwest Miami-Dade, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the 1100 block of NW 99th Street, near Arthur Woodard Park, after a call of two people in the water.

Fire officials said three divers were searching the canal for the victims.

Both children were eventually pulled from the water and transported to local hospitals. Their conditions were unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

