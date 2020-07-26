Children Injured in Drive-By Shooting in NW Miami-Dade

A baby and a child were among others shot in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in the Brownsville community of northwest Miami-Dade.
The shooting happened in the area of Northwest 51st Street and 29th Avenue, according to Miami-Dade police.
Further information was not available. It's unclear how many people were injured in total.
"This type of indiscriminate violence is unconscionable and we as a community cannot become callous to it," Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said.
Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho called for the community to say something if they saw something.
“Last night’s senseless drive-by shooting in Miami’s Brownsville neighborhood is a sad comment that even as our country and our community yearns for progress, justice and safety, there are those whose actions mock the meanings of those words," Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement.
Anyone who has any information on the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Any tips that lead to an arrest or filing of criminal charges may be eligible for a reward.
