Miami Gardens

Children Injured, Parked Cars Damaged in Miami Gardens Crash

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least two children were injured in a crash that set off a chain reaction of damage Monday in Miami Gardens.

The crash happened in the area of Bunche Park Road and 22nd Avenue.

Surveillance video shows a dark-colored sedan speeding through the street, crashing into a parked car — and the force of the crash uprooting a streetlight, which toppled over several parked cars on the street.

At least two homes' front gates were destroyed by the impact of the crash.

Police have not released many details on the crash, including the cause of it and whether there were any injuries. The witness said he saw two children who were injured in the crash.

Meanwhile, in Miami Lakes, police there were investigating a rollover crash in the area of NW 67th Avenue and 178th Street.

Footage from the scene shows a mangled car that landed on its roof.

Police have not released further details on this crash, but NBC 6 witnessed at least one person being airlifted to the hospital.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami GardensMiami Lakes
