Chilly Start to Sunday in South Florida Ahead of Weekday Warmup

It may just be the first part of January, but South Florida woke up to the coldest temperatures of the year and could stay cool before a warmup in the coming days.

Sunday began with the chilliest temperatures of the year in the upper 40s, but not quite as cold as the day after Christmas. The day should be a crisp and pleasant one with a mix of clouds & sun and highs up to around 70°.

Monday will be mostly cloudy & warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s and only a slight chance at a passing shower.

A weak cold front approached Tuesday nights with some showers, but a much stronger cold front is expected Saturday with colder temps moving in and settling in on Sunday.