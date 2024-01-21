Chilly and breezy conditions on the coldest day of the winter season so far in South Florida

Sunday morning was the coldest of the winter season so far in South Florida, with temperatures dropping to the low 50s after a strong cold front swung through the area.

Breezy conditions are also impacting South Florida beaches. A High Surf Advisory was issued for Broward County Sunday at 1p.m. to Monday at 7p.m. The east, sea breeze wind takes over Sunday night and looks to be 15-20 mph with gusts 25+ mph at times through Thursday.

Temperatures will remain below average all of Sunday, with highs in the upper 60s, trying to reach 70 degrees.

The arctic blast impacted all of Florida and was felt as far south as Homestead.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Cooler air sticks around into the start of the week. However, each day we get progressively warmer with both the morning and afternoon temperatures.

As the dry air settles, something to keep in mind is the science behind a dry parcel of air. Dry air cools and warms rather rapidly and those impacts were evident this weekend.

Another thing to mention: the dew point! The dew point measures the water vapor in the atmosphere. To put things simply, the drier the air, the lower the dew point — the more comfortable it feels outdoors. This type of pattern will have you reaching for your favorite moisturizer as skin tends to dry out when dew point levels are so low.