Chilly sea turtles from New England flown to Florida Keys to warm up

Twenty critically endangered sea turtles are getting some much needed TLC.

The Kemp's ridley sea turtles, the smallest species in the world, touched down in South Florida after suffering from what is known as a "cold stun" in the waters of New England.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Cold stuns are a hypothermic reaction to cold water exposure that causes the turtles to stop eating and swimming. (Other reptiles, including South Florida's rampant invasive iguanas, can also suffer from this phenomenon when temperatures get too cold.)

Each turtle underwent a thorough exam after arriving at the Florida Keys Turtle Hospital to enjoy the warmer temperatures of the Sunshine state.