Chrissy Metz Goes Instagram Official With ‘Dreamboat' Boyfriend Bradley Collins

Chrissy Metz is celebrating National Boyfriend Day with a very fitting post on Instagram: introducing her boyfriend to the world!

"Happy #NationalBoyfriendDay to my dreamboat," the "This Is Us" star wrote on Instagram on Saturday, paired with a gallery of sweet images featuring her and her new beau.

"Bradley, from the first moment I laid eyes on you I wanted and needed to know you. Now I feel so lucky to love you.You can #Collinsmesmitten for sure! Thank you for being the absolute wonder that you are, I love you.♡"

Fans took to the comment section of the post to wish the 40-year-old singer and actor.

"Yay for wonderful boyfriends! You guys look pretty darn cute together," one fan wrote.

Another added, "Yesssss! ❤️ Love this so much! In the words of Salt-n-or-Pepa: What a man, what a man, what a man, What a mighty good man!"

From some sleuthing on the gram, it seems like Collins is a Nashville native, which makes sense since that is where Metz has been spending most of her time during quarantine. He went Instagram official with Metz just a few days ago, when he posted a celebratory selfie on his feed wishing her a happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my love, Chrissy," he wrote. "From our first date in May, you've had me #Metzmerized with love, laughter and kindness."

He added, "You're not the best thing that's happened during quarantine; you're the best that's ever happened to me. I love you. You the Best!"

In August, Metz took to social media to slam reports that she and former boyfriend Hal Rosenfeld had recently called it quits.

"For the record, we actually broke up almost two years ago... can't believe everything you read," Metz wrote across the image. She added the hashtag, "#LateToTheParty."

Seems like she is having a new party with her new boo, and we couldn't be more happy for them!

