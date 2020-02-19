Entertainment
Christian Theme Park Near Orlando Laying Off Most Workers

Employees will get a severance package based on their length of employment, the letter said

A Christian-oriented theme park in central Florida that describes itself as “bringing the Bible to life” is laying off most of its workers.

The Holy Land Experience last week filed notice with the city of Orlando and state officials that it would be eliminating 118 positions. That represents most of the jobs at the theme park in Orlando's tourist corridor.

Holy Land Experience officials said in a letter that they were shifting focus from entertainment and theatrical productions to the park's Biblical Museum.

Theme parks officials said the layoffs would take place by mid-April. Employees will get a severance package based on their length of employment, the letter said.

