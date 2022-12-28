Christmas Drag Shows in Florida Investigated for Allegedly Marketing to Kids

Officials from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation are investigating a Christmas-themed drag show touring the state, alleging the show is a "sexually explicit performance marketed to children."

The event, called "A Drag Queen Christmas," took place at the James L. Knight Center on Tuesday as part of a national tour that stopped in Fort Lauderdale on Monday and has stops scheduled in Orlando and Clearwater this week.

Dozens of people representing a local Catholic group were on hand to protest the event Tuesday while counter-protesters showed up in support of the event.

In a statement, the press secretary for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the department is actively looking into the shows - including using video footage and photos from the event.

Thank you to those who flagged the event for us. Please see the following statement: pic.twitter.com/D8N8a6SPNa — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) December 27, 2022

"Exposing children to sexually explicit activity is a crime in Florida, and such action violates the Department's licensing standards for operating a business and holding a liquor license," Bryan Griffin said.

The investigation comes after the state of Florida barred transgender children from receiving hormones or undergoing surgeries to treat gender dysphoria under a rule approved in November by state medical officials at the urging of DeSantis.