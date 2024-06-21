‘Christmas Grinch' arrested months after packages stolen from Tesla: Miami Police

An alleged "Christmas Grinch" has been arrested months after a shopper's holiday packages were stolen out of her Tesla, and it's not the only crime he's accused of, Miami Police said.

Jesus Fernandez, 53, was arrested Thursday on burglary and grand theft charges, police said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Jesus Fernandez

The theft happened back on Nov. 25 outside the Home Depot at 2999 Southwest 32nd Avenue.

Police said the victim parked her Tesla and went shopping, but when she returned she found that the previous purchases she'd made were gone.

The Tesla's security cameras captured the thief opening the trunk and taking the packages, worth around $1,000, police said.

Video from a Tesla shows alleged "Christmas Grinch" Jesus Fernandez.

Detectives were later able to identify the burglar as Fernandez, police said.

Fernandez is facing grand theft and burglary charges in similar cases involving Miami-Dade and Doral Police, officials said.

He also has an Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Interpol warrant for smuggling people across the Mexican border, police said.

Fernandez was booked into a Miami-Dade jail, where he was being held on a $17,150 bond, records showed.