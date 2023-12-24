West Miami

Christmas miracle: 2-year-old saved by West Miami Police Officer

A West Miami family celebrated their Christmas miracle Sunday: their little daughter’s health and well-being.

By Steve Litz

NBC Universal, Inc.

Video from the family’s doorbell camera shows West Miami Police Officer Anthony Suardiaz cradling two-year-old Olivia in one hand and thumping her back with the other hand.

“ It took me about, I’d say  2 1/2 minutes, to get the baby to respond and start crying and that’s when I kind of got this relief, of like, she’s fine,” Suardiaz said.

Olivia’s parents thought the worst. 

“If you can’t even identify what is happening, to even help them, it is a terrible, terrible feeling,” said Olivia’s farther Kevin Farrah.

He said she had fever Friday and he was keeping an eye on her. 

About 5 o’clock Saturday morning he said Olivia had a seizure.

“She could not talk, her eyes were in the back of head,” he said.

He called 911, Suardiaz arrived before medics.

“I saw the parents run out to me, like scared, they were frantically screaming ‘my baby doesn’t breathe, she’s not responding to me.’”

Suardiaz used to be a lifeguard and received medical training at the police academy.

Thumping on the baby’s back, he says, is what revived her.

“I’m so thankful for Officer Suardiaz and how quick he acted, he was a very, very sharp young man,” raved Farrah.

“It was an awesome experience, I don’t think I’m ever gonna forget this,” said Suardiaz.

This article tagged under:

West Miamitoddlermiraclepolice officer
