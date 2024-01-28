Church hosts community fair, gun buyback in northwest Miami-Dade

One South Florida church helped get a few guns off the streets -- thanks to a community fair on Saturday.

The “Fresh Start Community Fair” was held at New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in northwest Miami-Dade. The church partnered with several organizations and agencies including Miami-Dade Corrections, the Elections Department, Florida Power & Light as well as Miami-Dade Police.

The fair also featured a gun buyback. The church says nearly a dozen people dropped off guns. The gun buyback was anonymous with no questions asked. Those who brought guns also received a gift card.

Hundreds of people in the community were also able to pick up produce, get blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol screening, get emergency rental and utility assistance along with many other resources.

The fair was free and open to the public.