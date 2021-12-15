Florida

Cinderella Castle Evacuated After Small Fire at Disney World

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, according to Disney

By The Associated Press

Concept image of what the newly-enhanced Cinderella Castle at Disney World will look like when work is completed.
Disney Parks Blog

A small fire at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Tuesday may have sprouted from a tree, according to Reedy Creek fire officials.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports that officials say the fire near Cinderella Castle could have been caused by debris from the classic fireworks show set off at the castle. The castle and surrounding areas were evacuated.

In a “very unusual occurrence,” Walt Disney World staff escorted the first responder trucks down Main Street, said Reedy Creek Fire Association president Jon Shirey.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, according to Disney.

The only injury was a person who accidentally inhaled the chemicals from a chemical fire extinguisher used by the fire department, Shirey said. That person was treated at the scene.

