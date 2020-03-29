Cities Across South Florida Are Ordering Their Own Stay-at-Home Restrictions

Across South Florida, there are a variety of stay-at-home restrictions. Here’s a list of local curfew information:

Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez urges residents to stay at home and stay safer at home. That includes no visitors, even family members. His stay at home order also bans public gatherings of 10 people or more. The mayor ordered residents who must leave for essential jobs to maintain social distancing.

Miami officials have approved a citywide curfew amid the pandemic. NBC 6's Jamie Guirola reports.

City of Miami

Officials in the city of Miami ordered residents to stay at home except for shopping, traveling to and from work and exercising. The city also implemented a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

City of Miami Beach

The City of Miami Beach has ordered residents to remain in the homes. There are a few exceptions—residents can walk, run, and bike outside, as long as they maintain a distance of 6-feet away from each other. There is a mandatory curfew from midnight to 5:00 a.m.

However, the city is allowing restaurants to keep their kitchens open after midnight, for deliveries only.

Miami Gardens

The City of Miami Gardens is under curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Police will enforce the curfew, according to the city. Gatherings of more than five people are banned. Unless performing essential business, residents are urged to stay inside.

Aventura

The City of Aventura “strongly recommends” that residents stay indoors.

Bal Harbour

Officials in the Village of Bal Harbour are strongly urging residents to remain at home.

Coral Gables

Coral Gables has a nightly curfew from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. The city’s Safer at Home order urges everyone to stay at home, except for traveling to work or seeking medical advice.

Doral

The City of Doral is ordering residents to remain at home. In a video message, Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez urged people leaving their homes to stay 6 feet away from others.

Homestead

Officials in the City of Homestead issued a curfew from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. All city parks are closed.

Key Biscayne

A curfew on Key Biscayne is in effect between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Police are enforcing a non-resident travel ban that restricts non-residents from traveling into the village on the key.

North Bay Village

North Bay Village has a daily curfew from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Officials in North Bay Village strongly urge condo buildings to close gyms, spas, and pools.

North Miami Beach

North Miami Beach imposed a curfew from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. The city has also halted short-term vacation rentals.

Sunny Isles Beach

Residents in Sunny Isles Beach are ordered to stay home unless a member of police, fire, or other government services. A curfew is in effect from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Sweetwater

A curfew is in effect between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. The only exceptions are for imminent emergencies.

Local ‘Stay At Home’ orders are causing confusion. NBC 6’s Kim Wynne reports.

Broward County

Broward County’s Safer at Home policy urges residents to remain inside, except for performing essential activities. Many local governments have issued similar policies.

Coconut Creek

Coconut Creek has a curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., with certain exceptions.

Cooper City

Cooper City does not have a curfew, but residents are ordered to remain at home.

Coral Springs

Coral Springs is not under a curfew, but residents are ordered to remain at home.

Fort Lauderdale

A “Safer at Home” policy is in effect. Those not in accordance are subject to a $500 fine and jail time. Municipal parking lots are now closed as well.

Hallandale Beach

A curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. is in effect. The city’s beaches and parks are closed.

Hollywood

Hollywood’s Safer at Home policy orders residents to remain at home, unless traveling to an essential job.

Town of Lauderdale-By-The Sea

A Safer at Home order mandates residents to remain at home, only with the exception to perform essential errands.

Miramar

Residents are ordered to remain at home, with a few exceptions. Violators may be arrested or given a notice to appear.

Oakland Park

Residents are ordered to stay at home, except for essential errands. Violators may be arrested, if law enforcement deems necessary.

Parkland

A shelter in place order is in effect, with exceptions.

Pembroke Pines

Residents are ordered to remain at home, with exceptions.

Plantation

Residents are under a Safer at Home order and must remain at home, with exceptions.

Pompano Beach

Residents are ordered to stay at home, except for emergencies and essential errands. City law enforcement may arrest violators if necessary.

Weston

Weston residents are under a Safer at Home Order. Penalties for those not in accordance include a $1,000 fine for a first offense and up to 60 days behind bars.

Wilton Manors

Wilton Manors residents are ordered to stay in their homes, except to do essential errands.

Monroe County

The Florida Keys are closed to visitors. Only residents with ID or workers in the area will be allowed through checkpoints at the county line.

Out of State Visitors

New York Tri-State Area

Florida has issued an executive order that requires those who travel to Florida from an area with substantial community spread, to include the New York Tri-State area (New York, New Jersey and Connecticut) to isolate or quarantine for 14 days upon entering the state. Violators could face second-degree misdemeanor charges and up to 60 days in prison or a $500 fine. Law enforcement is keeping an eye out for drivers entering the state on I-95.

Louisiana

Anyone traveling to Florida from Louisiana needs to immediately self-isolate for a period of 14 days. The restrictions are similar to the order that applies to New Yorkers. The governor also said he has authorized the use of checkpoints on I-10 in north Florida to enforce the order. Florida Highway Patrol will staff the checkpoint at I-10 at the Alabama/Florida line, 24 hours a day.