Cities Offer Free Sand Bags Ahead of Impacts From Eta

While the center of Eta is not expected to directly hit South Florida, some cities are giving away free sand bags to residents ahead of expected flooding.

There is an increasing risk of impacts from wind and rain in portions of South Florida by this weekend and early next week.

The city of Fort Lauderdale will distribute sand bags to residents Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until the supply runs out, at Mills Pond Park. Residents are told to bring their own shovels.

The city of Hialeah Gardens will be distributing sand bags to residents Sunday at 13601 NW 107 Avenue. All residents will allowed up to five bags per vehicle.

If you need further information please contact Mayor Yioset De La Cruz at 305-558-4144, ydelacruz@cityofhialeahgardens.com.

Now Tropical Depression Eta, the storm unleashed heavy rainfall, leading to catastrophic flooding and leaving at least 57 dead. Eta was expected to regather and head toward Cuba and possibly the Gulf of Mexico by early next week.