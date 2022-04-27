Citizen's Tip Leads to Man's Arrest in Miami Bank Robbery: FBI

A tip from an alert citizen led to the arrest of a suspect in connection with a Miami bank robbery earlier this month, FBI officials said Wednesday.

Hakeen Ashon Mixson, 38, was arrested by Hialeah Police Tuesday for his involvement in the April 15 robbery of a Space Coast Credit Union on Southwest 117th Avenue, officials said.

FBI officials said the suspect entered the bank and demanded money from an employee. There were no customers in the bank at the time and no one was injured.

The suspect fled the scene in a white Alfa Romeo sedan, officials said.

According to the FBI, a citizen recalled the detail about the Alfa Romeo from the FBI press release about the robbery when they saw a vehicle matching the description parked near a Space Coast Credit Union on W. 49th Street in Hialeah.

Mixson, of Florida City, was taken into federal custody, and expected to appear in Miami federal court. Attorney information wasn't available.