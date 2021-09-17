Miami-Dade County

Citizenship Day: Miami-Dade County Holding #PathToCitizenship ‘Mega Clinic' Online

A person holds an American flag as they participate in a ceremony to become an American citizen during a U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services naturalization ceremony at the Miami Field Office on August 17, 2018 in Miami, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

On Sept. 17, 1787, the Founding Fathers signed the U.S. Constitution, kicking off what's now known as Citizenship Day across the United States.

Now, in honor of Citizenship Day and the corresponding Constitution Week in Miami-Dade County, the county's Office of New Americans is offering virtual consultations for anyone submitting an application for naturalization.

The free citizenship clinic will be available online from September 17 to September 18. Those interested in booking a virtual consultation must register on the county's website.

Aside from recognizing the rights and responsibilities of American citizenship, Citizenship Day is known for recognizing people who are taking steps to become U.S. citizens. In 2020, the Office of New Americans offered more than 1,000 local immigrants access to virtual consultations to help them on their path to citizenship.

In 2019, 1,500,000 immigrants lived in Miami-Dade County, 54.7% of the overall population. The top five countries of origin for immigrants living in the county are Cuba, Colombia, Venezuela, Haiti and Nicaragua.

