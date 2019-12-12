Florida

Florida City Councilwoman Explains Post Calling Some Residents ‘Fat and Obese’

Sebastian city councilwoman Pamela Parris said she was just pointing out how statistics show waistlines have increased since the 1970s.

A councilwoman in a Florida city is apologizing for an online post in which some say she called local residents “fat and obese.”

Earlier this week, Sebastian city councilwoman Pamela Parris was taking about how a recent herbicide ban was good, writing that “given just how fat and obese our population has become some good old-fashioned gardening would do them all some good.”

Wednesday, Parris said she was just pointing out how statistics show waistlines have increased since the 1970s.

“I’ve never called anybody fat, that’s horrible I would not call people names,” Parris told NBC affiliate WPTV-TV.

Some residents told the station that they were shocked by the statement and said it could have been worded better. Parris said she has no intention to step down over the latest controversy.

