City enforces restrictions after Brickell demolition blunder

A demolition company in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood will no longer be able to conduct work during the day after City of Miami officials held an emergency meeting with the contractor on Monday.

The meeting was called by Miami’s Building Department following the now-viral incident captured on camera showing a massive concrete slab falling off a building and crashing onto the street below.

The building is being torn down to make way for the 68-story One Brickell City Centre skyscraper that will be located near Brickell Avenue and 7th Street.

The City of Miami halted all work until a special emergency meeting is held with the owners and the contractor.

In a statement, a city spokesperson said the department is requiring Alpha Wrecking, owned by Camino Real Group Inc., out of Pompano Beach to provide a “detailed report” of what happened before it can resume demolition.

“The contractor is required to provide a detailed report into what transpired, what safety measures were overlooked that contributed to the incident, as well as what policies, procedures, site conditions, and activities will be amended to prevent reoccurrence,” according to the statement.

“Additionally, the contractor is required to provide proof of OSHA notification, list all additional safety measures being implemented and adjust site work conditions to adhere to the Building Department's requirements that future demolition work be conducted ONLY at night with full lane closures, police presence to ensure enforcement and the full-time presence of the threshold inspector.”

On Monday, Miami City Commissioner Sabina Covo said she was briefed on the meeting and wants the city to look into mitigation efforts at all construction projects in the city.

“It’s unacceptable. This is a situation that shouldn’t happen and can’t happen again,” Covo said. “We’re already exploring policy that will make compliance in our Building Department stronger so that this doesn’t happen again.”

No injuries were reported after the incident, but Covo said the situation could have been worse.

When NBC 6 reached out to Alpha Wrecking, an operator told us the company had no comment on the incident.

City of Miami officials said once the building’s structure is confirmed to be stable, traffic will reopen on 7th Street.