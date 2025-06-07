City of Hialeah hosts hurricane preparedness event as season kicks off

With hurricane season officially starting, the City of Hialeah is partnering with Miami-Dade County to launch a coordinated plan of action.

The city on Saturday hosted a free event aimed at helping residents get ready for emergencies and connect with local officials and safety organizations.

"I've been deployed to other cities, and I've seen that they usually do something like this afterwards. So, we're trying to take a proactive approach," said a Hialeah Fire Department firefighter. "These are the programs that when disaster strikes. They have met these people ahead of time. And they know who to call and when to call and how to call."

The 2025 hurricane season’s forecast calls for another busy year.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting 13 to 19 total named storms this year… with 6 to 10% to become hurricanes.

More than 30 organizations and agencies were at the fair to provide resources and information to residents in Hialeah.

At the Department of Emergency Management, crews gave out first aid kits and an updated hurricane guide in three languages.

Hialeah resident Alejandra Cortina had been looking forward to this fair to help inform her grandparents and the elderly people she works with.

"Just knowing that the city is prepared gives me a lot of peace of mind," she said. "Knowing that the city has the things that help the community and that they're prepared gives the people a lot of peace of mind as well.

And with an above-normal season expected, Hialeah Mayor Jacqueline Garcia-Roves wants the city to know they are ready but still wants residents to prepare.

"The city has been very good in the past we've had a lot of luck we haven't been hit directly by any storms, so I mean that's why I'm saying hopefully mother nature and God willing, we won't get any storms this year either," Garcia-Roves said.

NBC6 also has a very thorough hurricane guide.