coronavirus

City of Hialeah Offers Renters Relief Program Due to Pandemic

The City of Hialeah is offering a temporary emergency program for tenants who’ve lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to city officials, a forgivable loan of $1,000 will be given to just 1,000 households that qualify for the program. The loan will be given over a 3-month period.

Renters must have proof they lost their jobs due to the pandemic, reside in the city of Hialeah and have a total household income at or below 60% of the average median income.

Local

coronavirus 2 hours ago

New Drive-Thru Testing Coming to Miami-Dade Walmart

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Healthcare Workers Honored with Mural at Memorial Hospital

The online application will start accepting applications Monday at 8 a.m.

Renters can also submit a paper application at the John F. Kennedy Library at 8 a.m.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusHialeah
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us