City of Hialeah Offers Renters Relief Program Due to Pandemic

The City of Hialeah is offering a temporary emergency program for tenants who’ve lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to city officials, a forgivable loan of $1,000 will be given to just 1,000 households that qualify for the program. The loan will be given over a 3-month period.

Renters must have proof they lost their jobs due to the pandemic, reside in the city of Hialeah and have a total household income at or below 60% of the average median income.

The online application will start accepting applications Monday at 8 a.m.

Renters can also submit a paper application at the John F. Kennedy Library at 8 a.m.